Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Loomworld as New Map

Marvel Rivals is well underway, and has already received a huge amount of post-launch content even after its short time of being live since its 2024 release. Players are always hungry for new content, whether it is official or fans sharing theories of what content they think will be added. With Season 1.5 of Marvel Rivals launching, fans are checking out the new characters, The Thing and Human Torch. However, some fans are even looking toward the future despite these new additions. Leaks and rumors can predict or tease what fans can expect going forward, and a recent leak has shown a new map, giving hints to what new Marvel Rivals content they can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new map leaked for Marvel Rivals has big lore potential, both with the Marvel Rivals’ storyline and within the comics. With the Master Weaver already being present in-game, the new leak makes sense.

(SUBJECT TO CHANGE) Newly found map



LOOMWORLD pic.twitter.com/4YE92TrPLy — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) February 19, 2025

According to the recent leak, a new map based on the Loomworld will be added to Marvel Rivals. Loomworld serves as a base of operations for Earth-001 initially for the Inheritors, but these were defeated by the Spider-Army. Ever since, the Spider-Army has used Loomworld as a hub to protect other worlds.

What makes Loomworld significant is the Web of Life and Destiny, which appears in Marvel Rivals and plays an important role in the in-game lore. Tokyo 2099: Shin Shibuya appears as a map as well, with the Master Weaver presiding over it. It is used in the Convergence game mode, and shows Spider-Zero having been banished from the Spider-Islands and imprisoned here as punishment for defying Master Weaver.

If Loomworld is added, it will certainly expand on the Spider-Man lore and give loads of new fantastic skins to choose from. While the obvious inclusion would be cosmetics and skins themed around the Master Weaver, Marvel Rivals could add skins or even characters based on the Inheritors. The vampire focus of Season 1 and Season 1.5 could certainly hint toward that.

Marvel rivals fantastic four vs dracula.

As this is a leak, there is no guarantee it will actually come to Marvel Rivals. Any rumor and leak should be viewed with skepticism and a grain of salt. Until NetEase confirms it, players should keep their hopes in check for a map of Loomworld to come to the game.

That said, there is plenty to enjoy right now in Marvel Rivals with Season 1.5 going live. Twitch Drops are currently active, giving players unique rewards. But the main appeal are the new characters, The Thing and Human Torch. The Thing is a new Vanguard that players have eagerly been awaiting, while the Human Torch is a Duelist, bringing a terrifying team up with fellow Duelist Storm. Players can also enjoy a new map, one that teased Blade in its announcement trailer.

All in all, NetEase has shown it is dedicated to supporting Marvel Rivals, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Loomworld come as a map based on the current lore and content.