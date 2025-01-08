Marvel Rivals Confirms Mister Fantastic’s Abilities Ahead of Release

With Season One of Marvel Rivals on the way, fans look forward to Marvel’s first family members joining the fray. The Fantastic Four, comprised of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch, are shaping up to make quite the impression in the next season. The upcoming season will bring players to the streets of New York and will focus on the Fantastic Four going up against Dracula. However, one character, in particular, is looking to be more FLEXIBLE when it comes to maintaining their composure on the field.

According to a Marvel Rivals Pro Roundup Twitch stream with Will Neff, viewers were treated to a first look at Mister Fantastic’s attacks, team-up abilities, and abilities. It should be noted that the character is a Duelist but boasts moves similar to Vanguard, which will be fun for those who are willing to tackle a character like Mister Fantastic. His difficulty rating is a 3 out of 5, which will be a highlight for those a bit more experienced in the game, as Duelists tend to bode well with newer players.

Here’s what to expect from playing Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals:

ATTACKS

STRETCH PUNCH Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies



ABILITIES

BRAINIAC BOUNCE Leap upward and smash the ground, slowing enemies within range. Can leap again upon landing a hit.

REFLEXIVE RUBBER Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction.

FLEXIBLE ELONGATION Gain a Shield, select a target, and dash towards them, dealing damage to enemies and granting a Shield to allies.

DISTENDED GRIP Extend arms forward to entangle an enemy, then press (left mouse) to pull the hit enemy toward you, or select and yank another enemy, Knocking Them Airborne against each other.

ELASTIC STRENGTH – Passive Using abilities generates Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that grants Shield and boosts even more damage.



TEAM-UP ABILITIES

WEDDED HARMONY The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team. This formidable force bolsters MISTER FANTASTIC, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate Bonus Health, making up for lost Health with each passing moment.



Mister Fantastic Confirmed to Be a Duelist Character (With Vanguard Attributes)

Marvel Rivals Season One Will Introduce the Fantastic Four to the roster.

Judging by Mister Fantastic’s abilities, it seems that this Duelist does pose a huge risk when it comes to being a hefty character. His Reflexive Rubber ability is a highlight, as the move appears to absorb damage and launch it back to its opponent. By the looks of the character (literally), Mister Fantastic will be a key character for long-range attacks. Acting as a shield by stretching wide, he will still deal damage to anyone who stands in his way. His Passive move, Elastic Strength is an interesting ability, as Mister Fantastic can’t be hurt whilst attacking enemies in his area.

The team-up is a match made in holy matrimony, with Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman pairing up to deal a massive blow. Our stretchy pal will be granted damage resistance and gain bonus health as time passes. Mister Fantastic has a lot of protection on the battlefield, which will be a huge hit for those who want to stretch out of their comfort zones.

While Mister Fantastic’s abilities have been revealed, the other members of the Fantastic Four have yet to be shown. With Season One starting in a few days, we can expect more information on the rest of the family soon.