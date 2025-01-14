Marvel Rivals Players Warned That This Exploit Will Get You Banned

Marvel Rivals has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the hottest and most played multiplayer games. It draws players in with its fantastic roster of Marvel heroes and villains, as well as its engaging hero shooter gameplay. Marvel Rivals is available on most platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and features controls for controllers and mouse and keyboard. However, some players have found a workaround on console that seemingly gives them an advantage. But those interested in using the tech should watch out, as Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has promised to come after anyone using the exploit, and it means business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The exploit in question is using a keyboard and mouse adapter on console. What this does is combine the high sensitivity and precision of a mouse with the aim assist of a controller. Combining the two gives players an unfair advantage thanks to the controller inputs harnessing the aim-assist with the speed of a mouse.

Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic mvp screen.

NetEase has specifically mentioned several types of adapters, including XIM series, Cronus Zen series, Titan Two series, KeyMander series, and Brook Sniper series. It also stated it would target those not listed as well, citing “Any device enabling keyboard and mouse emulation of controller inputs, even if not explicitly listed, will be considered a keyboard and mouse adapter.”

Those caught using such a device face several consequences, including, “temporary or permanent account suspensions, removal from leaderboards, or other punishments depending on the circumstances.” The permanent ban is the penalty most focused on, as NetEase has not been shy about banning players in the past, though it has been understanding for false bans.

NetEase Games is strict about violating any of its rules for Marvel Rivals. The studio wants to ensure a fair and fun environment for all its players. This means ensuring there is a level playing field and all players have equal opportunities. Any other form of cheating or exploiting the game will be similarly punished. Marvel Rivals has also been quick to remove offensive mods as well. It is likely NetEase will continue monitoring Marvel Rivals for further exploits players discover.

Marvel Rivals added the invisible woman and more.

This news follows the recent addition of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman in season 1 of Marvel Rivals. There has never been a better time to jump into Marvel Rivals, and its popularity has soared, especially for strategist players. The Invisible Woman has been a huge hit with many players instalocking her as a soon as a match starts.

Leakers have been hard at work trying to uncover what is coming, which may be new a PvE game mode, costumes, and various incoming characters. The leaks may or not be true, but fans have a lot to look forward to with Marvel Rivals. But regardless of what content is added, players should make sure to play fairly and avoid any form of cheating, hacking, or exploits.