Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Professor X, Cyclops, and More Characters Coming to the Game

Marvel Rivals fans just got access to a new slate of characters in the Season 1 update, which started a new storyline and added the Fantastic 4 to the roster. But of course, amidst complaints about how overpowered the new characters are in their current form, fans are already eager to know which heroes and villains will join the game next. Thanks to a recent leak, they just might have a few answers for what’s next in the superhero shooter.

Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing joined the roster at the start of Season 1, which has a vampire-themed storyline involving Dracula, the Darkhold, and Dr. Doom. With the vampire of it all, rumors are already swirling about Blade heading to the game in the near future to help contend with Dracula. In fact, he’s all but confirmed thanks to story art that includes his character… even if we’ve yet to see Blade in action with an official trailer.

Blade’s most recent appearance in the MCU via Deadpool & Wolverine

However, Blade isn’t the only new addition that’s rumored to be headed for Marvel Rivals in the near future. Thanks to recent leaks, it looks like a few more of the X-Men and a handful of other lesser-known heroes are headed into the fray soon enough.

Marvel Rivals To Add Even More Support with Professor X and Three Other Additions

According to leaker XOX_Leak, who shared intel from KodingKev, there are at least five new characters already planned for future Marvel Rivals updates. It’s also highly likely a sixth character is already on the way, as well. The leaked additions are:

Professor X – Support

Jia Jing – Support

Paste Pot Pete aka The Trapster – Damage

Colossus – Tank

Locus – Support

In addition to the above list of rumored characters, XOX_Leak also shared an image of Cyclops, with the caption “Scott Summers.” While less of a direct confirmation, this seems to suggest that Cyclops may be joining the rest of the X-Men characters coming to Marvel Rivals in the near future.

While most of these new additions come from the X-men universe, Paste Pot Pete is a villain from the Fantastic Four universe. Given the recent addition of the hero family themselves, this certainly makes sense as an extension of their storyline. It also continues the trend of Marvel Rivals bringing in some of the lesser-known villains and heroes from the comics rather than focusing on the big name characters known via the MCU (and X-Men films before it).

One detail to note is that the list includes three support characters, adding to the options for healing and buffing teams. Given people’s frustration about the sudden interest in support via Invisible Woman, it will be interesting to see how things shake out with more support characters on the way. Colossus being a tank is zero percent surprising given his mutant ability to literally cover his body with metal armor.

As of now, the rumors don’t include timing for when Marvel Rivals fans might see these new characters enter the game. Most suspect that Blade will arrive soon, given the storyline of Season 1, but it’s anyone’s guess when the game might lean further into the X-Men universe and add another villain for the Fantastic Four to contend with.