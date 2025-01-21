Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals New Game Mode Releasing This Week

Marvel Rivals has burst onto the gaming scene and exploded in popularity with its iconic cast of heroes and villains from Marvel as well as its engaging hero shooter gameplay. The core gameplay loop is reminiscent of Overwatch and Overwatch 2, and fans are always eager to see what comes next in the game. Developer NetEase has been quick to provide updates to the game, including characters, skins, and more. The latest update revealed by Marvel Rivals showcases a new game mode coming to the cross-platform game, and NetEase has shown off the gameplay players can expect in the upcoming game mode.

This game mode comes just in time to celebrate the Spring Festival giving players a way to celebrate the Chinese event. In addition to the new game mode, NetEase is adding a bunch of other goodies as well. With its limited time, players will want to check out the Clash of Dancing Lions game mode on January 23 when it drops.

The Spring Festival Clash of Dancing Lions game mode in Marvel Rivals features gameplay similar to Rocket League and Overwatch’s LucioBall. Teams consist of three players, and it looks like players can choose between Iron Fist, Starlord, and Black Widow.

Players must work together to take a Spring Festival-themed ball to the opposing side of the court and score. Each player can use their character’s abilities to try and score a goal while protecting their own. Teamwork will be crucial in the Clash of Dancing Lions game mode.

Using Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow’s abilities will allow players to steal the ball from opposing players and take it down the field. Star-Lord’s flight will come in handy, but players will need to watch out for Iron Fist’s flying kicks. Black Widow can quickly sprint down the field and score a goal against unsuspecting teams.

In addition to the game mode, NetEase is adding various unique rewards. The standout reward is the free Star-Lord costume seen in the trailer, which is likely earned by playing the game mode similar to the Jeff the Shark costume. A nameplate and much more are also planned as part of these unique rewards.

Marvel Rivals The Spring Festival Clash of the Dancing lions Game Mode.

A gallery card customization event is also coming with the update, titled Fortune & Colors. What is included in this is yet unclear, but it will likely share the same theme as the Spring Festival and Clash of the Dancing Lions. Whatever it is, more content is always a plus for Marvel Rivals fans.

The event is scheduled to begin on January 23, at 1 AM PST. No word has been given for how long the event will run, but this will likely be revealed when the Clash of Dancing Lions event goes live. Lucioball may be gone until the summer, but fans can check out Marvel Rivals’ new game mode in the meantime!