New Marvel Rivals Update Released With Fixes For Hulk and Hela

Marvel Rivals recently hit the midway point in Season 3. The 3.5 update brought the long-awaited arrival of Blade as a playable character, along with new match-ups, hero balance adjustments, and more. Now, NetEase has dropped another Marvel Rivals update to smooth out a few bugs and add some exciting new content to the in-game store. Marvel Rivals version 20250814 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s update is mostly focused on bug fixes and adjustments to ensure Season 3.5 content is running smoothly. Highlights include a fix for Hulk’s ability bar randomly swapping positions on controllers, as well as some fixes for camera issues and keybinds. Maps got another update as well, to help cut back on places where players could get stuck or clip.

Image courtesy of netease

We also got a few hero fixes with this patch, focused on issues with Hulk and Hela. Specifically, Hulk’s Incredible Leap will no longer accidentally knock down targets that should be immune. Hela had a few wardrobe issues with her dark magic and cape sometimes switching colors in certain situations. Thankfully, that fashion crisis has also been fixed with today’s Marvel Rivals patch.

In addition to bug fixes, today’s patch adds some new items to the in-game shop. Gamers can look forward to new bundles for Cloak & Dagger and Winter Soldier, available starting on August 15th.

Image courtesy of NetEase

For the full list of bug fixes and adjustments with today’s update, check out the official Marvel Rivals patch notes from NetEase below:

New In Store

Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond Bundle

Winter Soldier – Polarity Soldier Bundle

Cloak & Dagger Emoji Bundle

Cloak & Dagger Dynamic Mood Bundle

Available from: August 15th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue in controller mode where Hulk’s ability bar buttons could swap positions after respawning and transforming.

Fixed a camera bug where, if your hero and camera were on opposite sides of a portal at defeat, you’d respawn with an incorrect camera angle.

Fixed a bug where, if Player A entered Career while in a Team and Player B created a Custom Game, pulling Player A into the Custom Game would prevent access to the Career screen.

Fixed an issue where changing keybinds for Hero A, then while clicking undo and switching to Hero B’s page, would undo Hero B’s keybinds instead.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

Hulk’s Gamma Jump Jitters: We’ve squashed a bug where Hulk’s Incredible Leap could accidentally knock down targets applied with Magneto’s Metal Bulwark or Hulk’s Gamma Shield. No more surprise Hulk-smashes, those shields are staying strong.

Hela’s Underworld Oddities: Fixed a visual glitch during Hela’s Hel Tendrils Team-Up Ability, where the effects could get a little too chaotic for the goddess of death. Now, Hela’s dark magic is back to its hauntingly beautiful self!

Hela’s Regal Cape Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Hela’s Queen in Black Ultimate Ability had the wrong cape color. The queen’s wardrobe is now fit for Asgardian royalty!

Console

Fixed an issue where Dynamic Sprays appeared blurry on Xbox Series S.

Though not a massive update in terms of new content, this latest patch for Marvel Rivals is a win for Hulk, Hela, and Cloak & Dagger fans.