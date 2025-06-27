Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal New Season 3 Characters and More

The second season of Marvel Rivals is nearing its conclusion. Between the addition of a scandalous costume for Emma Frost and the highly anticipated playable character Ultron, it’s been an eventful time for the superhero shooter. However, many fans are starting to look ahead to Season 3, which will likely begin on July 11th when the current season ends. Now, thanks to new leaks, we just might have a sense of our new playable characters and a few more juicy Marvel Rivals Season 3 details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout Season 2, Blade has made several appearances in various maps and even in official concept art. He has been rumored to be a future addition to the Marvel Rivals playable roster for months now. In fact, many fans were surprised when Blade didn’t arrive as one of Season 2’s new heroes. But a new leak suggests that Blade, along with a somewhat surprising second addition, will be the two new additions for Season 3 of Marvel Rivals.

Breaking: Season 3 Heros!



Phoenix and Blade!#MarvelRivals — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) June 27, 2025

The info comes from X account @XOX_LEAK, a data miner who has been a pretty reliable source of Marvel Rivals leaks. They shared their suspicions about Phoenix yesterday but could not confirm. Now, it looks like the account has managed to get ahold of new info that makes them confident in seeing both Blade and Phoenix added to Marvel Rivals in Season 3.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 May Add Two New Duelists

Along with sharing the news about Blade and Phoenix joining the roster in Season 3, @XOX_LEAK offered up a few more bits of intel. Reportedly, Marvel Rivals Season 3 will be called “The Abyss Awaken.” How this ties into the story, we’ll have to wait and see.

As for our two new heroes, the data miner believes that they will both be Duelists. This is according to information previously found in the Marvel Rivals files, and the account notes it could be subject to change.

Assuming they have not changed it, Phoenix and Blade will both be Duelists. #MarvelRivals — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) June 27, 2025

This would be a bit of a departure, as the new characters added in Season 2 had different roles. Emma Frost, added in the first half, is a Vanguard, whereas Ultron is a Strategist. There’s also the fact that the roster already leans heavily towards Duelists, so adding two more would be an interesting direction for NetEase to take.

In terms of which character will be added first, @XOX_Leak doesn’t have info on that. Typically, one character arrives in the first half of the season, with another added once the second half begins. So, if Blade and Phoenix are our new additions, we’ll only get one of them on July 11th when the season begins.

Along with new heroes, the season changeover will likely bring another change to team-ups. New event modes and skins will likely also be added, including a potential “Sizzling Summer Events” lineup.

For now, NetEase has not officially announced its plans for Marvel Rivals Season 3. With Season 2 winding down in the next few weeks, we’ll likely start to hear more official news soon. In the meantime, this rumor gives fans something to hope for while waiting for Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Are you excited to hear that Phoenix might be coming to Marvel Rivals? Or are you more ready to see Blade in action? Let us know in the comments below!