Marvel Rivals Stats Confirm Which Duelist Wins the Most

For many who’ve played Marvel Rivals, choosing which Marvel superhero or villain to play can be challenging. Out of the 33 characters already introduced to the title, with more on the way, many players wonder which role is the best to tackle to score a win for the team. While it might take some time to figure out the optimal approach, there is an easier way of finding this out. Based on the recent data update for Marvel Rivals Hero Hot List, which compiled all the data from PC and console platforms and the Game Modes, the Duelist role is the key standout in win rates.

The pick rates for these characters are thin because over 50% of the current roster is comprised of Duelists. However, their win rates range from around 44% to 53%, garnering a majority of success on the battlefield. Duelists are a force of nature when it comes to making an impact on the ground. Dealing with a high damage output, the playstyle of a Duelist is simple and the rewards are greater. The most popular characters are within this role too, such as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, and Iron Man.

Hela Has the Best Overall Win Stats of All the Duelists in Marvel Rivals

Hela is the Overall best duelist Character in Marvel rivals

While the details are pretty self-explanatory, one Duelist character outperforms the main lineup of traditional superheroes… Hela. The superhero has been the topic of much-heated discussion, since her abilities are extremely powerful and are hitscan meaning that her attacks hit instantly. With only a 6.36% pick rate in Quickplay matches, Hela is ranked 10th out of the 19 Duelist characters, thus her positioning within the total roster is even lower. That said, Hela’s Quickplay win rate separates her from the rest, sitting at the top with 52.86%. Matched up against the full roster, the Thor: Ragnarok villain is among the top ten win rates.

When it comes to competitive matches, the rates are vastly different compared to PC and console users. The PC data shows Hela’s pick rate is 12.86% with a win rate of 54.24%, which equates to over 1.3 million wins out of the 2.5 million matches if we use the 20 million player data from Marvel Rivals latest update. However, the console data shows a 7.70% with a 53.47% win rate. Magik, another Duelist, gains an advantage over Hela when it comes to the win rate, but the antagonist still holds up its weight when it comes to the pick rate. If we were to take the 20 million player data, around 748,580 out of the 1.54 million Hela users have won their battles in competitive mode.

With all of the data, it’s plain to see that Hela is one of the best Duelist characters in Marvel Rivals. While this information was recently taken, the latest update, which will feature a nerf for Hela, will affect those numbers. Mister Fantastic will be joining the Duelist family, so it will be interesting to see what shifts to whose side. In the end, there is no doubt that Hela packs quite the punch on the battlefield as the top Duelist character all-around … for now.