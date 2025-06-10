Marvel Rivals Update Celebrates 616 Day With Latest Patch Notes

Marvel Rivals will soon have a new update to download later this week, but ahead of that release, a new set of patch notes are . NetEase’s Marvel Rivals continues to bring the beloved Marvel franchise to players with its third-person action-packed gameplay, which features a wide roster of superheroes and villains from the ever-expanding Marvel universe. This Marvel Rivals update follows up on the addition of Ultron and Arakko as part of Season 2.5’s Hellfire Gala. The patch notes out today prep Marvel Rivals players for the June 12th update coinciding with the week-long 616 Day event, which will feature limited-time bundles for several Marvel characters exclusively until June 20th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel Rival patch notes aren’t too long considering the latest batch was released just last week. As stated previously, the update will bring new limited-time bundles for 616 Day, but will also feature separate bundles for Invisible Woman and The Thing. A few of the bugs and fixes target Doctor Strange, as tweaks have been made to his emotes and Portal Puzzle. Other heroes that are receiving fixes are Winter Soldier, Jeff the Shark, and Storm.

Marvel Rivals is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Take a look at the full list of patch notes here.

616 Day Vault

To celebrate 616 Day and the larger Marvel Universe, we’re launching the inaugural 616 Vault event on June 13th!

June 13th! For one week only, enjoy the return of exclusive limited-time bundles: Venom – Snow Symbiote Bundle Magik – Frozen Demon Bundle Rocket Raccoon – Wild Winter Bundle Groot – Holiday Happiness Bundle Hawkeye – Galactic Fangs Bundle Captain America – Galactic Talon Bundle Event Duration: 2025/6/13 02:00:00 (UTC) ~ 2025/6/20 02:00:00 (UTC)



New In Store

Invisible Woman – Future Foundation Bundle

The Thing – Future Foundation Bundle

Available from 2025/6/13, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where Doctor Strange could not use emotes in Doom Match.

Fixed incorrect display of Trusty Sidekick and Gifted Healer stats in Career custom data.

Fixed possible errors in displaying Career Highest Rank Eternity scores for All Seasons.

Fixed inconsistent In-Game Friends status updates in the team lobby.

Fixed rare cases where the Hero Ban feature might not function properly.

Heroes

Strange’s Portal Puzzle: Resolved a mystical mishap where Doctor Strange’s portals could sometimes, under certain latency conditions, open up straight into the spawn room. Stephen’s portals now stay on the right path!

Winter Soldier’s Cold Cut: Fixed a rare bug where Winter Soldier’s Ultimate Ability could be interrupted if Moon Knight’s Ankh sent him flying at the exact moment of activation. Now, even Khonshu’s knight can’t freeze Bucky’s finishing move ever AGAIN!

Jeff & Storm’s Wild Ride: Addressed a quirk where the Team-Up between Jeff the Land Shark and Storm could, in extreme cases, send Jeff zooming at super-speed. The only thing breaking the sound barrier now is Storm’s thunder—Jeff’s back to making a splash, not a dash!

The Marvel Rivals update will be available on June 12th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.