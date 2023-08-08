Marvel Snap's August Season Adds Daken, X-23, More X-Men Favorites, and Anime Art

Marvel Snap's August season, Big in Japan, is here, and it brings several fan-favorite X-Men characters with ties to Wolverine to the game, including Daken, X-23, and Lady Deathstrike. The Big in Japan season pass takes a stroll through the X-Men and Wolverine's history in Japan, beginning in Sendai, where players can get their hands on a Daken (full name Daken Akihiro, who is Wolverine's son). The ¾ Daken card adds a Muramasa Shard to the hand of the player who played him. Discarding or destroying the Muramasa Shard (the Muramasa Shard is 1/1 itself, making it vulnerable to Killmonger, among other cards) doubles Daken's Power. He offers a new option for destroy and discard-based decks.

Rewards for the season include the base Daken card, X-23 and Daken-themed card backs, and avatars and variants featuring mecha versions of Daken, Iceman, and Magneto. As always, buying into the season costs players $10.

(Photo: Second Dinner)

Marvel Snap New Cards: Daken, X-23, Silver Samurai, Lady Deathstrike

In addition to Wolverine's son, Daken, the season also introduces another new card in Wolverine's daughter, X-23, to Marvel Snap. X-23 is a 1/2 that, when destroyed or discarded, will regenerate at a random location and gives its controller +1 Energy next turn. X-23 also offers new options to discard and destroy decks.

Two classic Wolverine villains also join Marvel Snap this month. Silver Samurai is a 4/5 card. Its On Reveal ability forces each player to discard the lowest-Power card in their hand. Lady Deathstrike is a 5/3 that, on reveal, destroyed each card at the location it's played onto that has less Power than it does. These cards will debut throughout August. They both seem capable of adding new synergy and disruption to decks.

(Photo: Second Dinner)

Marvel Snap New Variants and Locations: Yashida Base and Valley of the Hand

Marvel Snap's Big in Japane season introduces two new locations to the game. The Yashida Base destroys the last card played to it at the end of the game. Valley of the Hand revives all destroyed cards onto it after turn 5 of the game.

Additionally, Marvel Snap is adding several bundles featuring mecha, chibi, and anime variants, avatars, and card backs for various existing characters. They include bundles for Stegron, Morbius, Death, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Juggernaut, Storm, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, The Punisher, Misty Knight, Red Skull, The Mighty Thor, and Iron Man.

Marvel Snap: Big in Japan, launches today, August 8th, with its latest patch. Full details can be found on the game's official website.

Marvel Snap's new anime, chibi, and mecha art show even more Japanese art influence after the game. It added Peach Momoko shojo art in a previous update. Marvel Snap isn't the only collectible game, digital or otherwise, tapping into the popularity of anime. Magic: The Gathering also recently announced a subset of cards with anime art debuting in an upcoming set.