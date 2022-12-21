Marvel Snap Giving Away Samuel L. Jackson Signed Digital Card

Marvel Snap players will get a free variant Nick Fury card stamped with the digital signature of Samuel L. Jackson. The reward is just one of several free giveaways tied to Marvel Snap: Winterverse, a limited time free event that rewards players for logging in every day during the holidays. Players will receive credits or gold every day when they log in, with a special Nick Fury variant card with Samuel L. Jackson's signature given away to everyone who plays on December 25th.

For Pool 3 and above players, Marvel Snap is also giving away five variant cards featuring various Marvel heroes and villains participating in Winterverse spectacles. Players can only get these cards from Collector's Reserves during the Winterverse event, so players will need to grind and get lucky if they want to collect one or more variant cards. The variants include Rogue, Abomination, Ebony Maw, Patriot, and Rockslide, so players will at least have a shot at some meta-relevant variants. A Winterverse Sunspot card is also available as part of a Winterverse bundle available for purchase in the in-game store. You can check out some of the variants down below:

(Photo: Marvel Snap)

Marvel Snap is a free-to-play digital card game. Matches take place over six rounds, with each player battling for control of three locations using twelve card decks. Games move quickly due to the limited number of rounds, and much of the game's strategy comes in balancing your own deck's strategy with using counters to your opponent. Players earn new cards by "upgrading" existing cards, which gives them additional visual effects.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile devices and on Steam.