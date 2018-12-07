‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’ Teases New Mystery Villain

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 has a mysterious new villain.

Earlier tonight, Marvel Games unveiled the first trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the first new Ultimate Alliance game in a decade. The game pits Marvel’s superheroes against villains like Thanos and his Black Order, Kingpin, and Ultron as they vie for control of the Infinity Stones.

One of the biggest surprises in the new trailer is a new mystery villain (seen below) who looks like an unholy union between Ultron and Apocalypse.

So, who exactly is this guy? Well, it might be a robotic version of Thanos himself. The biggest clue is the distinctive medal embedded in the center of the villain’s forehead, which looks an awful lot like a similar medal on Thanos’s distinctive crown. Both Thanos and the mystery villain also have a pentagon symbol on their chest, albeit in different colors.

Other possibilities for the new villain include an upgraded version of Ultron, who’s confirmed to appear in the game. The villain looks to be a robot after all, and shares the same evil looking red light scheme as Ultron. The two also sport similar looking arm gauntlets, albeit with slightly different shapes.

The new villain could also be Apocalypse, who hasn’t appeared since X-Men Legends II. While it’s incredibly doubtful, the tubes could even hint at the appearance of a radical new version of Omega Red…although you’d figure that Omega Red would have at least one “omega” symbol somewhere on his new armor.

Whoever this villain is, he seems to be considered on the same level as other popular Marvel villains like the Green Goblin, the Black Order, Kingpin, and Ronan the Accuser. He also appears to have a scene with Iron Man, considering we first see the villain through Iron Man’s helmet.

We’ll find out this villain’s identity when Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order comes out for Nintendo Switch in 2019.