Marvel United: Multiverse Funds in Less Than Twenty Minutes, Reveals New Heroes

Well, that didn't take long now, did it? CMON and Spin Master Games' Marvel United: Multiverse hit Kickstarter and absolutely soared past its funding goal in less than half an hour. The project was completely funded in less than twenty minutes actually, and now the campaign is on to a number of stretch goals. Since the launch, the campaign has also revealed several new expansions as well as The Wrecking Crew, but it doesn't get much grander than Galactus, who is massive and looms above the rest of the heroes. He will be included in The Coming of Galactus set alongside Iron Lad, but that's just the beginning.

So far the campaign has unlocked a variety of heroes, including Corsair, Black Knight, Ch'od, Songbird, Hepzibah, Cyborg Spider-Man, Patriot, Raza, M, Cypher, Chamber, Captain Britain (Betsy Braddock), Speed, Aurora, and Husk, Lilandra, and X-Factor Havok is the next stretch goal on the horizon.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

There are also Anti-Heroes like Daken, Darkchild, and U.S. Agent available, and then on the villains' side, the game adds Klaw, Chameleon, Titania, Absorbing Man, Crimson Dynamo, Abomination, Crossbones, Maximus, and Iron Patriot. This is in addition to the core set's villains like Maestro, Emperor Doom, and more.

They've also revealed Classic Equipment Promo cards and Classic Equipment Retail cards, which will outfit the other heroes from Marvel United with new equipment. Generic Equipment is also included and then Team Decks will include Starjammers and Gen-X.

Speaking of Team Decks, you can add on all of them through an optional buy, and that will include 90 team cards split into 15 Teams. Those teams include Deadpool Team-Up, X-Men, New Avengers, Uncanny X-Force, United Heroes, and more. As for the Galactus, it stands 23 centimeters tall and 12.5 centimeters wide and includes Heralds Air-Walker, Firelord, Nova (Frankie Raye), and Terrax.

You can check out more gameplay in action soon, but in the meantime, you can find the official description below.

"Marvel United is opening the Multiverse wide open and bringing it into this fast-paced cooperative game. Build your team of Heroes from all realities and join forces to thwart the master plan of the most powerful Villains across all timelines. With your special equipment at your side, even the biggest obstacle can be toppled.

Simple rules, deep strategy, easy setup, quick playtime, variable difficulty, eye-catching artwork, and amazing character pieces. All united to bring you the most fun Marvel play experience!"

Are you excited for Marvel Untied: Multiverse? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!