Marvel United: Multiverse Reveals Age of Apocalypse Expansion

Marvel United: Multiverse's Kickstarter campaign continues to add new heroes and villains to the game, as well as expansions and add-ons. There are a host of fan favorites in that mix, but one of the coolest additions is a new expansion set in the world of Marvel's famous Age of Apocalypse. The Age of Apocalypse expansion will feature 4 heroes, 3 villains, 108 cards, 1 mini card, 3 villain dashboards, and 4 locations, those who love the original event as much as I do are going to be over the moon about who is all included. You can find the Marvel United: Multiverse Kickstarter page right here.

The Age of Apocalypse can be added to your pledge for $35, and it will include four heroes to play as. You can choose from Magneto, X-Man, Morph, and Sabretooth & Wildchild, who are one miniature and unit. X-Man (Nate Grey) has a deck of 16 cards, which is 4 more than the standard deck, and those have different special effects. Plus, he can choose his 3 starting hand cards, and his individual power is impressive, though half of his cards don't have action symbols on them, which hinders him as a teammate.

(Photo: Kickstarter)

Morph's ability to shape-shift is represented in the game with a number of Wild actions in his deck, and he can utilize his Adaptive Shape ability to turn his Acton symbol into a Wild. Aggressive Shape and Defensive Shape will bolster those abilities, making him one of the most useful teammates in the game. Sabretooth & Wildchild are a powerful duo, and despite being one unit, Sabretooth can unleash Wildchild to attack enemies in adjacent locations, and he can also hunt the nearest thus and attack them, moving as much as needed. Sabretooth provides the armor, as his healing factor can keep them up and moving.

And finally, there is the X-Men's leader Magneto, who comes with a Helmet Equipment card. This allows him to permanently stave off effects that would make him play his cards randomly or facedown, though it comes with a cost of turning his earliest played card in the storyline facedown.

You'll need villains to throw down with, and the expansion will come with three villains to go up against. You can choose from Dark Beast, Nemesis, and the man himself Apocalypse. Apocalypse will use his henchmen and overflow effects to deal damage to the heroes, and those henchmen will include Sugar Man, Abyss, Dark Beast, Nemesis, Mister Sinister, Havok, Shadow King, and surprise henchmen. To beat him, you'll need to complete a special mission and reset the timeline.

Dark Beast will come with a unique challenge, as you'll need to rescue civilians, defeat thugs, and clear Threats in a specificities order to match the precise DNA sequencing and complete the Restoring Mutant DNA mission. Dark Beast also has henchmen at his side, including Random, Fatale, and the Madri.

For Nemesis, he attacks heroes over a large area, and in addition to damaging them, he can heal himself. Plus his armor limits damage and then his Threats reinforce him further, and he can even blood harvest when he arrives at locations.

The expansion will also come with new Locations, including Avalon, Dark Beast's Laboratory, The Core (Seattle Slave Camp), and the Human High Council Base. Each one comes with an End of Turn effect, allowing you to recover, give Action tokens of your choice, sacrifice health to damage henchmen nearby, and add rescued Civilians for free. You can find everything the expansion comes with below.

1 X-Man Game Piece

1 Morph Game Piece

1 Magneto (Age of Apocalypse) Game Piece

1 Sabretooth & Wildchild Game Piece

1 Apocalypse (Age of Apocalypse) Game Piece

1 Dark Beast Game Piece

1 Nemesis Game Piece

16 X-Man Hero Cards

12 Morph Hero Cards

12 Magneto (Age of Apocalypse) Hero Cards

12 Sabretooth & Wildchild Hero Cards

1 Equipment Card

1 Apocalypse (Age of Apocalypse) Villain Dashboard

12 Apocalypse (Age of Apocalypse) Master Plan Cards

7 Apocalypse (Age of Apocalypse) Threat Cards

1 Dark Beast Villain Dashboard

12 Dark Beast Master Plan Cards

6 Dark Beast Threat Cards

1 Nemesis Villain Dashboard

12 Nemesis Master Plan Cards

6 NemesisThreat Cards

1 Mission Card

4 Locations

Marvel United: Multiverse is live now on Kickstarter.

Are you excited for the Age of Apocalypse expansion? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!