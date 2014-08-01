Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Awesome Variant Comic Book Covers May Reveal New Fighters

(Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Back in May, it was revealed Marvel Comics would be helping hype the upcoming video game Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite with a series of variant comic book covers set to be released in August. Appropriately, these covers focus on one-on-one showdowns between Marvel and Capcom characters, with many of them being drawn by either official Capcom artists, or folks well-known for their fan art. The following 20 issues will feature Marvel vs. Capcom variant covers: All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #7, Amazing Spider-Man #31, Avengers #10, Black Panther #17, Champions #11, Defenders #4, Doctor Strange #24, Generations: Banner Hulk & The Totally Awesome Hulk #1, Generations: The Unworthy Thor & The Mighty Thor #1, Hawkeye #9, I Am Groot #4, Invincible Iron Man #10, Mighty Thor #22, Rocket #4, Secret Empire #8, Spider-Man #19, Spider-Man/Deadpool #20, Thanos #10, The Mighty Captain Marvel #8, Venom #153 Well, with August upon us, Marvel has officially unveiled most of their Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite covers. You can check out some of the best ones, below…

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Mighty Captain Marvel #8 (Aug. 30) This one may be the pick of the litter – a fantastic showdown between Captain Marvel and Chun-Li, the top female heroes of their respective universes. This cover is done by Shinkiro, aka Toshiaki Mori, the guy who did all the art for Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and other fighting games for the company.

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #7 (Aug. 2) Won't have to wait too long to get your hands on this one – it comes out tomorrow! The cover shows Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora taking on Strider Hiryu. The cover is by Edwin Huang, who's been doing official Street Fighter art for UDON for years.

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) The Amazing Spider-Man #31 (Aug. 9) Spider-Man takes on Frank West from Dead Rising series. This could get real ugly, real fast! Hopefully Frank realizes Spidey isn't a zombie and doesn't do anything too drastic. This cover is by regular Marvel artist Will Sliney.

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Spider-Man/Deadpool #20 (Aug. 2) Okay, now here's a strange one – this Spider-Man/Deadpool cover doesn't feature either titular character. Instead, it focuses on Marvel villain Dormammu and Firebrand from Ghosts 'n Goblins and Demon's Crest. Neither of these characters have been confirmed for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite yet, so them showing up this cover is certainly surprising. Is this an under-the-radar reveal?

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Doctor Strange #24 (Aug. 23) Doctor Strange takes on the Nemesis from Resident Evil. Does magic work on biohazards? I feel like they'd be immune. This one's drawn by longtime video game and comic book artist Long Vo.

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Generations: Unworthy Thor & Mighty Thor #1 (Aug. 23) Thor battles Arthur from the Ghosts 'n Goblins series. We've seen these two team up in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite footage, but sometimes even friends must come to blows. This cover is by Dale Keown, who's best-known for his work on various Hulk comics.

​ (Photo: Marvel Comics/Capcom) Secret Empire #8 (Aug. 9) Captain America goes one-on-one with Chris Redfield from Resident Evil, who's doing his best to roast his opponent with a flamethrower. Take no prisoners! This one is by Keisuke Mizuno, longtime illustrator for the Mega Man series.