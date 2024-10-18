PlayStation Rumored to Show Off Marvel’s Wolverine Soon

Marvel’s Wolverine has been basically nonexistent in the news cycle ever since PlayStation-owned developer Insomniac Games announced it over three years ago, but the drought of information may be ending soon. According to an insider who claims to have knowledge of the situation, PlayStation may be “gearing up” to show off more of Marvel’s Wolverine by the end of the year. It’s unclear, however, what event might host a Marvel’s Wolverine appearance and whether or not it’ll be a PlayStation event like a State of Play or a third-party event like The Game Awards.

Twitter user Kurakasis is the insider responsible for this new Marvel’s Wolverine tease, a leaker who’s got a pretty good track record as far as leaks go, particularly when it comes to PlayStation projects. Kurakasis said over on Twitter that the prediction of Marvel’s Wolverine making an appearance soon is a result of a “little digging.”

“From my little digging, it looks like Sony is gearing up to show off some new stuff from Marvel’s Wolverine,” the insider said. “It’s hard for me to determine when it’ll happen, but I’m guessing it’ll be this year—either at TGA or at some unannounced, super-secret event.”

So, when might Marvel’s Wolverine make an appearance if it is to be shown off again by the end of the year? Going three whole years without seeing anything from the game would feel pretty bad for Wolverine fans and those who follow Insomniac Games no matter if it’s Spider-Man or something else they’re working on, so it doesn’t seem out of the question to expect an update this year. There is a Marvel Games “Special Presentation” planned for today during New York Comic-Con, though it’d be quite hopeful to expect something from that event.

Beyond this month, there’s speculation that PlayStation will hold at least one more State of Play this year — perhaps an event in December to cap off PlayStation’s 30th anniversary celebrations — but PlayStation of course hasn’t announced anything of the sort. If nothing else, there’s always The Game Awards which is returning in December, too, and could host a Marvel’s Wolverine trailer or announcement.

Since it was revealed Marvel’s Wolverine has consisted of exactly one teaser trailer released by PlayStation as well as two screenshots that show Wolverine from behind sitting at a bar and another shown above that has him with his iconic claws out. We don’t know who’s voicing him yet nor do we know how closely he’ll resemble his on-screen version played by Hugh Jackman, though one would expect he’d at least resemble Jackman a bit given that that’s the only portrayal of Wolverine most people are familiar with.

Leaks, however, are a different story. Marvel’s Wolverine was one of several games that leaked out early as a result of a hack targeting Insomniac Games. Gameplay clips and other looks at the game surfaced online, though most who saw those were in agreement that they probably didn’t accurately portray parts of the game since they were so early and unfinished. It’s possible those leaks may have played a part in us going so long without Marvel’s Wolverine news as well.

Marvel’s Wolverine is coming to the PlayStation 5 (not the PlayStation 4) but does not yet have a release date.