Marvel's Avengers Team Addresses Enemy Repetitiveness in Beta

Marvel's Avengers just launched its second beta period, this time available to PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. PlayStation players will have their second go-round with the beta, while this will be the first time for Xbox and PC players, but regardless of which console you play on, you will notice a few things after toying around with it for a bit. One of those is the enemy selection, which at this point largely consists of robotic A.I.M. droids and mechs, with the occasional boss fight or agent thrown into the mix. Some have been worried that this means the entire game will consist of these rather faceless drones, but in a new interview with PlayStation Trophies, Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli tried to put those fears to rest.

"Well, in the beta you're level-limited and the way enemies work is that we introduce them by both the region, the space you're in, and the level as well, so that at the higher power levels, you're not seeing the same enemies again," Napoli said. "We didn't want that to be the effect, so very consciously we 'un-gate' them by tier, so you're basically seeing everything that is under the gated tier. The power cap is only 45 for the beta, so you're basically seeing enemies up to that cap, basically."

When asked if we can expect more variety in the final game, Napoli said: "For sure."

That's good news, as there are quite a few robotic enemies in the beta, and it would be a shame if the full game just featured these nameless and personality-less robots throughout the whole game. Sure A.I.M. is the enemy here, but the same enemies over and over would surely get old.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

