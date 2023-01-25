Marvel's Avengers Update Includes Hidden Dialogue With Canceled Characters

Marvel's Avengers' latest update includes hidden dialogue with canceled characters such as Captain Marvel. Marvel's Avengers is one of the most unfortunate games of the last few years. For the longest time, fans wanted an Avengers game that could rival other big AAA superhero games and make them feel like they're part of the superhero ensemble. With the MCU being one of the biggest entertainment franchises in history, the fantasy of playing as these heroes only grew larger. Tragically, the game was a bit of a disappointment due to competing visions, a buggy launch, delayed post-launch content, and much more. It was really frustrating, but players hoped it would get better. However, it doesn't look like that's ever going to truly happen as Marvel's Avengers will be pulled from sale later this year on September 30th.

Although servers for the game will remain live, there is no plan to continue supporting the game with new content or big updates going forward. For months, there have been rumors of new characters like Captain Marvel and She-Hulk coming to the game, but they've reportedly been canceled. However, the latest update for the game included some dialogue from these characters buried in the files. As reported by Marvel's Avengers insider Miller Ross, conversations between The Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Jane Foster, and Captain Marvel can all be found in these files. However, She-Hulk and Captain Marvel aren't fully voiced, instead they're just text-to-speech. This is likely because they never finished the voice acting sessions with these characters, so had to have placeholder audio for them instead. You can view Ross' thread below to get an idea of some of the banter between these characters.

Carol: So are they aliens or are they gods?

Jane: Yes.

Carol: To which?

Jane: Neither. Both. Asgardians are... well, it's complicated. And depends on your definition of aliens and gods.

Carol: Space magic is the worst.https://t.co/HvBZG5nTcN — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) January 24, 2023

Jane: I'm sorry for what you had to go through, Barnes. No one should be treated like a weapon.

Bucky: We all have our baggage. Seems like you've got a lot to carry too.

Jane: Being Thor helps... but yes. I suppose there are skeletons in everyone's closet.https://t.co/cXS9abSBaF — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) January 24, 2023

Marvel's Avengers may be coming to an end, but at least we have a small glimpse of what could have been. Whether or not any more leaks will reveal what these heroes would have looked like or if we'd get any insight into the future story additions remains to be seen. It is a bit disappointing the game was cut so short, but it seems many had already given up on the game ever being what they wanted it to be.