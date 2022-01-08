Marvel’s Avengers Update Surprises Civil War Fans

A new Marvel’s Avengers in-game store update has a special surprise for Civil War fans. At launch, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix decided not to tap into the popularity of the MCU, much to the frustration of many Marvel fans. In fact, not only did the game not overly tap into the MCU, the game did quite a few things to distance itself from the movies. For example, the game didn’t have any MCU skins for characters at launch, and didn’t for several months after launch. However, following backlash, eventually, Crystal Dynamics began to release MCU skins and it hasn’t looked back since, suggesting they’ve been popular.

The latest MCU skin is for Hawkeye, and it’s the character’s outfit in Captain America: Civil War. And as the tweet below notes, the skin can be earned in Shipments with Units between now and February 3. In other words, for many with Units saved up, it’s a free skin. Unfortunately, for those who can’t afford it, it means grinding the game, as it can not be purchased, which isn’t sitting well with some fans. Meanwhile, others aren’t happy the hair isn’t accurate.

When Crystal Dynamics first began releasing MCU skins, it was slammed for not going the extra mile for 100 percent replication. As you may remember, there would be a few things off about each skin, usually with the hair. Recently, Crystal Dynamics corrected all of this, so it’s unclear why it’s a problem again.

Buckled in? A new Shipment will arrive today! 🏹



You can earn Hawkeye's Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War Outfit from January 6 to February 3 with Units! pic.twitter.com/bUia9Dhl91 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 6, 2022

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the skin being made available for purchase. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but it sounds like players will need to grind to get this skin, which is why it’s available until next month.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the Avengers game, click here.