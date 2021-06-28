Marvel's Avengers Is Giving Away a Free Guardians of the Galaxy Item for Limited Time

✖

As a means of promoting both of its titles at once, Square Enix is currently giving out a freebie in Marvel's Avengers that ties back into its forthcoming release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. While the free item in question isn't a major one by any means, it's a cool way to continue to build up excitement to the launch of GotG later on in 2021.

Revealed by Square Enix today, Marvel's Avengers is currently giving out a free nameplate that features the Guardians of the Galaxy. The nameplate in question is of the Epic variety and features the whole team including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Drax, and Rocket. In addition, it's worth noting that this is (obviously) the version of this team that will be appearing in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and as such, it contains the unique designs for each character that developer Eidos Montreal has put together.

You got this. Grab the free @GOTGTheGame nameplate from our Marketplace before July 1 to celebrate their intergalactic announcement! pic.twitter.com/YugBSAJqMT — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 28, 2021

The only downside with this free nameplate is that Square Enix isn't giving it away for too long. From now until later this week on July 1, those who play Marvel's Avengers can visit the in-game marketplace to cop it for themselves. After this time, however, the nameplate itself will seemingly be going away, at least for the time being. There's always the chance that it could end up returning in the future.

As for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, even though the game was just announced a couple of weeks ago, it will actually be releasing quite soon. For not, it's slated to arrive later this fall on October 26 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Unlike Marvel's Avengers, a Nintendo Switch version will also be releasing as well.

If you're still playing Marvel's Avengers, are you going to look to pick up this nameplate for yourself? And conversely, are you planning to snag Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.