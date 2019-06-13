Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 Will Have Exclusive Content

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 will have some exclusive content. More specifically, the publisher and developer Crystal Dynamics have promised “special surprises” for PlayStation 4 users as part of a larger partnership with PlayStation. Further, PlayStation 4 players will receive “unique benefits,” whatever that means. Additional details on all of this was unfortunately withheld, but Square Enix did note the partnership will begin with early access to the game’s upcoming beta.

As you will know, Sony Interactive Entertainment has been striking these type of deals with games this entire generation. And this is another big get for the platform. Whether it’s good or bad, Marvel’s Avengers is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2020, and so the fact that there’s exclusive stuff coming to PS4 users is big. Now, the question is: what type content will this be?

Well, there’s a good chance it will be just early access to post-launch content or something small, but some fans think it will be exclusive access to a hero: Spider-Man. Marvel’s Spider-Man is an exclusive series on PlayStation, and so some gamers think this could be the “surprise” that Crystal Dynamics has teased. If so, that would be a pretty big deal. Spider-Man is arguably the most popular Marvel hero, so if he’s exclusive to PS4 that will be a big blow to other platforms.

That all said, at the moment, all we can do is speculate. And unfortunately, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics haven’t specified when we can expect to hear more about this PlayStation partnership.

Marvel’s Avengers is poised to release on May 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”