Marvel's Avengers Reveals Red Room Takeover Event Details

Marvel's Avengers revealed an updated roadmap recently, giving dates to some of the upcoming events and system updates, but they also revealed a bevy of new details on their next event, the Red Room Takeover. The Black Widow-focused event kicks off on May 20th and will run until May 31st, and follows the Rooskaya Protocols that revealed it was none other than Yelena Belova infecting the HARM Room with a virus. With the help of Jimmy Woo, the threat has been discovered, and now Crystal Dynamics has revealed plenty of new details on what fans can expect when diving into the event.

Red Room Takeover will involve multiple hacked HARM Rooms (five in all) and will introduce new mission chains. The hacked HARM Rooms are going to be single-player only, as Crystal says they "they require agility and a keen sense of one’s surroundings that may be interrupted by having a team."

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

The hacked HARM Rooms include traps from Belova that will put your evasion skills to the test, featuring hazards like Techno Lava, which will instantly kill a hero or enemy if one touches it. There is also Red Lightning, a deadlier form of AIM's blue lightning. Whether that just means more damage or an additional status effect is part of the combo remains to be seen.

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

Each hacked HARM Room will scale from Power Level 1 to 120, and completing mission chains will net you an exclusive animated nameplate as well as more XP, and now with the new Champion System, there's actually an incentive to keep leveling even if you have hit the level cap. You can check out some of the Red Room in action in the images above.

Red Room Takeover is May's big event and will be followed up by the Cosmic Cube event in June. After that, the roadmap showcases Wasteland Patrol and the big War For Wakanda expansion, which will hit in the Summer. There are also Omega-Level Threat Missions and more Mega Hives on the way as well as MCU skins, so there's quite a bit to get excited about if you're a Marvel's Avengers fan.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Will you be joining in on the Marvel's Avengers event?