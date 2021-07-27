Marvel's Avengers V1.8.2 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The latest and greatest patch for Marvel's Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix is here, and in terms of new content, it adds the first Omega-Level Threat mission in the form of Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion. As the name might imply, it is a more difficult version of the Family Reunion Mission from the Taking Aim Operation that pits players against powered-up Super-Adaptoid with some new bells and whistles. That's just the tip of the iceberg with the V1.8.2 patch for Marvel's Avengers, however.

In addition to the new Omega-Level Threat mission, players can now do Mega Hives in multiplayer as well as single player, and the Exotic reward will only be Hivemind gear. Also, the low-level Priority Mission has been completely removed while the high-level Priority Mission has had its Power Level raised to 140. And, perhaps best of all, players can finally permanently use multiples of the same Hero in matchmaking and Strike Teams.

Our content drop for July has arrived! Dive in to our most challenging mission to date against the Super-Adaptoid. 🤖 Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion

👥 Multiplayer Mega Hives

🌀 Permanent multiple of the same Hero in Strike Teams

☑️ ...and more!https://t.co/PfyNfzEghE pic.twitter.com/rIxCAboJgm — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 27, 2021

You can check out the full patch notes for Marvel's Avengers V1.8.2 update, straight from the source, below:

NEW FEATURES

Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion – It is time to the revisit the fight against the Super-Adaptoid from the Taking Aim Operation. Omega-Level Threat missions require full four-player Strike Teams at Power Level 145+, although Power Level 150 is recommended, and though players can run them as many times as they’d like, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success once per week per account.

Multiplayer Mega Hives - Mega Hives now allow multiplayer in addition to single-player. The Exotic reward will now only be Hivemind gear. Completing the mission chain each week will grant you 2 Hivemind pieces, one focused on melee/ranged and the other focused on defense/Heroics. Players who fall and have no Heroes left can spectate the remaining players in the Strike Team.

Permanent Temporal Assault - Due to further tampering by AIM, the ability to play multiple of the same Hero in matchmaking and in Strike Teams is now permanent. We can’t wait to see how you take on Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion and multiplayer Mega Hives with new Hero combinations now available. Thank you for the feedback!

Priority Mission Changes – We are removing the low-level Priority Mission and raising the Power Level of the high-level one to 140. The challenge rating for the Priority Mission cannot be changed. Completing the Priority Mission will grant players a guaranteed Exotic on a weekly basis.

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

To Tame A Titan (Elite) is now visible on the War Table when the Reigning Supreme mission chain requires it to move forward.

The lives counter in Mega Hives is removed. It has been replaced by the ability to use all your Heroes who are at the appropriate level.

In Abomination and Taskmaster Villain Sectors, the Adept Adaptoid no longer spawns in the ceiling, which previously made it difficult to reach.

Enemies now spawn in correctly in Last Avenger Standing and Forest Hive.

In Beating the Odds, localized voice over no longer plays at the same time as English voice over.

Fixed an issue in Mega Hives where a defeated Hero would remain defeated and unusable even after starting the Mega Hive from the beginning.

After a Hero is defeated in Mega Hives, the menu to choose another Hero no longer abruptly appears. There is a short pause between.

MULTIPLAYER & MATCH MAKING

In Beating the Odds during multiplayer, the audio no longer drops during the cinematic that takes place right after defeating Monica.

ART & ANIMATION

Captain America’s “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame” Outfit’s shield is now oriented correctly on his back so the star faces upwards.

Roy no longer appears in the Customizable HARM Room. Don’t worry, he doesn’t have feelings.

When Hulk performs the This is Child’s Play Takedown, the enemy now flies in the correct direction. Hulk does not have telekinesis after all.

USER INTERFACE

After opening and closing the Operations Menu with a controller, players can now reopen the menu with a mouse.

GEAR, CHALLENGES & REWARDS

Certain Epic Hero set gear items no longer drop with stats as if it was Power Level 1.

KNOW ISSUES & WORKAROUNDS

In the Mega Hive, placeholder code incorrectly appears on screen in the Hero selection menu after a Hero is downed. This code is supposed to show that players have 30 seconds to select another Hero.

The My Life as a Weapon mission incorrectly shows two pieces of SHIELD gear as the reward instead of one piece.

As noted above, the new V1.8.2 patch is now available. Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, itself is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The upcoming Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda, is set to release in August though no definitive date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

