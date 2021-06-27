Marvel's Avengers Will Permanently Allow Multiples of the Same Hero

✖

In case you somehow missed it, the Marvel's Avengers video game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix has never really had the ability to stack multiples of the same character on a team save for a limited-time Tachyon Anomaly Event back in April of this year. That is all set to change, however, as the developers announced as part of the game's updated roadmap that the ability to play multiples of the same Hero during matchmaking and in Strike Teams will become a permanent part of the video game in a future update.

"[D]ue to your feedback, we’re permanently turning on the ability to play multiple of the same Hero during matchmaking and when forming Strike Teams," the recent roadmap update blog post states in part. "Tachyon energy in the world has reached a level where Hero selection is always similar to the Tachyon Anomaly Event. We’ll have more information about these features later in July!"

Our Roadmap Update: 🚧 Patrol Mode has been moved past the War for Wakanda Expansion.

This change is, of course, in stark contrast to Crystal Dynamics' stance prior to the game's release. "You have to play as different characters while online," said lead designer Philippe Therien back in 2019. "The Avengers all have different skills and talents and we want people to have a fully-fleshed out team. It wouldn’t be the Avengers otherwise." It seems like the general excitement from the community during the aforementioned Tachyon Anomaly Event must have seriously changed some minds over at the developer. It probably also helps that adding a regularly requested feature to the title will generally improve relations with the remaining community members.

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The V1.8.0 update recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about the new Marvel's Avengers update that's coming? Are you excited to finally have the ability to play as the same hero permanently? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!