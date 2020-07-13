Marvel's Avengers Explain Why They Chose Reassemble Storyline

✖

We're just a few months away from the release of Marvel's Avengers, a highly-anticipated video game that is set to feature a lot of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. From the moment that the first cinematic was officially released, it was clear that the game would be taking a lived-in approach to its world, and chronicling the team as they proverbially "get the band back together" after a traumatic event. While a similar sort of storyline has played out on the big screen in last year's Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like the team behind Marvel's Avengers had a unique justification for crafting that kind of arc. As Marvel Games' Bill Rosemann recently told IGN, the structure of Marvel's Avengers spun out of wanting to tell a different kind of "reassemble" story.

“People have seen the assembling story," Rosemann explained. "They've seen that, but the time that we were talking, years ago, people had not seen a reassemble story. And that got our attention, and we started thinking about all the story possibilities of, what would it be like. That entire structure was built around the reassembling of the Avengers team."

If what we've seen so far is any indication, Marvel's Avengers will take an approach to its narrative that's drastically different from Avengers: Endgame, with a wide variety of characters being drawn into that orbit. In addition to the core five Avengers, Ant-Man, and Nick Fury, the heroes of the game will also include Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who will be inspired by joining forces with her fellow heroes.

“One of the approaches we took was to look for any influences we could from the rest of the Avengers with her actual moves," lead combat designer Vince Napoli said in a recent interview. "Almost all of her moves are based off of attacks that the other Avengers can do. So you'll notice, she's got a version of Black Widow's light trip kick, where she sweeps the enemies. She's got a version of Hulk's shoulder ram attack. She's got a version of almost every character's attack [with] the Kamala spin on it; just to give it that feel of, ‘She is learning, and where would she be learning from? Where would she actually draw inspiration from? Of course, it'd be from the other Avengers.’”

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.