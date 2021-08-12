Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Real Look at New Enemies

✖

The upcoming Marvel's Avengers DLC expansion Black Panther - War for Wakanda is set to release next week on August 17th, and in addition to bringing the eponymous Black Panther and also Wakanda, the expansion will bring with it totally new enemies as expected. Ahead of the release, developer Crystal Dynamics has provided the first real look at the Klaue Company, the mercenary company headed up by iconic villain Ulysses Klaue in the video game.

More specifically, Marvel's Avengers combat designer Matt Guido details two specific mercenaries, the Bruiser and the Strategist. The titles of the enemies are essentially what they do: the Bruiser is a large brute with a big axe that hits hard and the Strategist buffs enemies and debuffs heroes. Notably, the Bruiser can be "Overcharged" with unstable "Corrupted Vibranium" energy after landing multiple hits which allows the Bruiser to do special attacks and take reduced damage. The Strategist seems more straightforward and isn't necessarily geared for a direct flight, but they do have a "Sonic Aura" ability.

"The Sonic Aura is an ability that our Sonic-themed mercenaries can use when they feel threatened," Guido states in the official blog post. "While active, it behaves like a shield that will deflect projectiles and block melee attacks, and then fire off a reactive Sonic Wave attack in response. It can only stay active for a short period of time and then has a long cooldown period – however, if you have Vibranium gear, you can use attacks with Vibranium status on them to bypass the Aura and even dispel it if you trigger the Vibranium status effect on them."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, itself is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The upcoming Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda, is set to release on August 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

