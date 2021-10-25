Mondo Releasing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack on Vinyl

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal is officially getting the Mondo vinyl soundtrack treatment. The original songs from the in-game Star-Lord band, co-composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, as well as the original score by Richard Jacques will be available as a 2XLP with the fictional band’s songs on the first disc and selections from the score on the second disc. Pre-orders for the soundtrack from Mondo are set to begin on October 27th at 1PM ET/10AM PT for $35.

“Music is intrinsic to the Guardians’ franchise, and we wanted to make it focal to the gameplay experience,” said Sczepkowski as part of the announcement. “The soundtrack is infused in the DNA of the game, and our use of it goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s powering up combat in the Huddle or bringing Star-Lord’s favorite band to life, every element was carefully woven into the lore to enhance the story of this rock-and-roll band of misfits.”

This Wednesday, we are releasing Marvel's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Official Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP, featuring songs by Star-Lord Band and a score by @Richard_Jacques.



The vinyl soundtrack from Mondo, as is typical for these releases, features some gorgeous illustrations. In this case, from César Moreno. Additionally, it is pressed on 2x 180 Gram colored vinyl, though it will also be available as black vinyl. The full list of tracks has seemingly not yet been announced, but it appears to be a rather beefy selection in total.

As noted above, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Official Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP is set to go on sale this Wednesday, October 27th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy itself is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC tomorrow, October 26th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

