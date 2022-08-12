Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows Off Captain Marvel Gameplay

Marvel's Midnight Suns might have been delayed once again, this time without a definitive release date beyond "before March 31, 2023," but promotion for the upcoming video game continues. There are still plenty of other characters that need highlighting ahead of the game's release, after all, and the most recent of the character-specific gameplay trailers focuses on Captain Marvel, specifically.

If you are not familiar, Marvel's Midnight Suns is basically a tactical card game built around drawing hands of abilities and manipulating those cards through various mechanics. Captain Marvel, specifically, is largely focused on dealing and taking damage, making her both an effective tank and damage dealer. You can check out what Captain Marvel looks like in action below:

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter – the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep to lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more," states the official description of Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games. "Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake."

Broadly speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point before March 31, 2023. It had previously been set to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

