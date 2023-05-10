Marvel's Spider-Man 2 May Feature Peter Parker's Web Wings

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are theorizing that Peter Parker may have his web wings in the new game. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, but we know next to nothing about it. We got one trailer in 2021 which confirmed Venom would be in the game and suggest Kraven the Hunter may also be a part of the story. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are also working closely together. A recent comic book also sets up where the characters are at heading into the story of the new game, but other than that, it's all a big mystery. Insomniac is hyping the game up quite a bit, but it remains to be seen when we will actually get to see it for ourselves.

It's expected that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature new locations for players to explore, new mechanics, and lots more, but we really don't know any specifics. However, a recent poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a new glimpse at the Insomniac Games Spider-Man in the background. He's already been heavily featured in the marketing for the film thus far, so this isn't a huge surprise, but he does appear to be sporting web wings. The web wings were a piece of Spidey's costume in the comics many decades ago, sitting underneath his arm pits. The wings would expand and allow him to glide when his arms stretched out. They recently made a comeback in the MCU, appearing in all three of the solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. Now, it seems like they may be added to Peter Parker's suit in the new video game.

Apparently Insomniacs upcoming Spider-Man 2 will allow Spidey to glide using his web pits, opening new forms of traversal.



Jon Watts is the blueprint pic.twitter.com/fFpBKSLcLr — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) May 10, 2023

the latest Spider-Verse poster features the PS4 version with the armpit webs pic.twitter.com/xUEZGMR4NQ — Alomare  (@AlomareOW) May 10, 2023

This could be a creative liberty taken by the animators on the film, but it could also be a tease of things to come. If the map is expanding, Insomniac Games may also want to make traversing around New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 feel fresh. We've already had two games where the swinging hasn't changed too much and that will likely continue to be the case in this new game, so being able to glide around New York could help spice things up and make things interesting. If Miles and Peter are both playable, it would also help them feel different mechanically.

