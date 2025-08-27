Marvel’s Spider-Man Fans Are Loving New Co-Op Multiplayer Mod

Marvel’s Spider-Man players are having a lot of fun with a brand new multiplayer mod that lets you play the game in co-op. There have been a couple of co-op games that feature Spider-Man in them such as Spider-Man: Friend or Foe, Marvel Ultimate Alliance, and even Marvel’s Avengers, but they’re not your average story-based Spider-Man game with big set pieces and cinematic storytelling. There’s never been a proper co-op Spider-Man game and somewhat to my surprise, that’s something a lot of people really want. Insomniac Games conceptualized a multiplayer Spider-Man game once, but it was supposedly scrapped. It’s unclear how far it got or how serious the developer even took it, but it was at least an idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When fans learned that Insomniac’s cancelled multiplayer Spider-Man game wouldn’t see the light of day, they were pretty disappointed. It seemed like a cool idea to be able to swing around New York City with your friends, beating up various bad guys. Would there be much depth to that idea? Who really knows, but it’s at least a fun idea for its own mode within another game… which inspired modders to get to work on bringing it to life themselves.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Multiplayer Mod on PC

A new multiplayer mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC allows players to play the game together. I’ve seen images of as many as seven people playing together in one session, so clearly this is pretty ambitious. The mod is available as part of a closed beta that can only be accessed through the mod’s official Patreon page through the $10 Web-Head tier. It’s likely this mod will be made available for free in the future, but they want to make sure they can test it without overloading the game with too many players all at once.

As of right now, Marvel’s Spider-Man players can do free roam, combat and stealth challenges, and hideouts together in co-op without much issue. The actual campaign and side quests aren’t designed with co-op in mind at the moment, but players can still access them in co-op. They may face bugs, crashes, or other issues if trying to access this content with other players as a result. You can view some videos and images of the co-op mode below.

Spider-Man Remastered just got a working multiplayer mod on PC and it's amazing.



Probably the closest thing we're going to get to The Great Web. pic.twitter.com/6FeT3JEBbz — KAMI (@Okami13_) August 26, 2025

It is expected that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is currently in development and it wouldn’t be surprising if we get three playable heroes in the game. Silk was teased at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, possibly suggesting that she will be a prominent hero that players can play as in the game. She could be similar to Miles Morales in the first game when he was more of a bystander and not a superhero quite yet. Either way, she will likely play a big role in the next game. Maybe Insomniac will use its ideas for its cancelled multiplayer Spider-Man game and make Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 a co-op title.

What do you think of a co-op Spider-Man game? Let me know in the comments.