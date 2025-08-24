Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Will Reportedly Fix One of the Worst Things About Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will reportedly fix one of the worst things about Insomniac Games’ version of Miles Morales. The Insomniac Spider-Man games are some of the best Spider-Man games out there. Although some felt the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lacked the same weight as the first game, it was still a ton of fun and brought Miles and Peter Parker together for an entire story. Although they had their own stories running parallel, they frequently come together to defeat evil and elevate each other in their own ways. It was a good game that perfectly set the stage for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, a game that is expected to be in the works right now.

Although Insomniac Games’ efforts are likely focused primarily on Marvel’s Wolverine right now, they are a studio that develop multiple games at a time. As a result, it’s hard to imagine Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 isn’t in development. We don’t know anything about it beyond some teases from actors like Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker. He has suggested that although Peter wants to take a break from being Spider-Man at the end of the second game, that won’t be as easy as he thinks and he’ll be roped back into the action in the third game. Lowenthal stated that there will be plenty for Peter Parker to do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, but wasn’t able to elaborate on how. However, Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter recently suggested that Peter Parker might take a backseat in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Will Reportedly Ditch Miles Morales’ Ugly Adidas Suit

marvel’s spider-man 2

Lowenthal and Jeter both recently attended Fan Expo Canada, allowing fans a chance to get some items signed and speak to them directly. Reddit user JaMoraht asked Jeter about the infamous Adidas suit that appeared toward the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It was awful, but it was part of the game’s story as Miles was creating his own suit. Nobody liked it and it seems even Jeter wasn’t a fan.

The actor reportedly blamed Adidas for the suit and joked around about its inclusion, noting that it was partially inspired by him growing out his hair in real life. However, he didn’t have any chance to give feedback on it because he didn’t see it until it was close to release.The actor was asked whether or not the suit would return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and Jeter said that he believes they are returning to Miles’ classic Spidey suit.

Of course, this is all hearsay. Actors get misquoted at these events all the time and people can just make things up entirely, so take it with a grain of salt. However, given the strong backlash to the suit, especially since it was part of a brand deal, it feels likely that Insomniac would want to just give Miles his signature suit back for the threequel.

