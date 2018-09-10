Marvel’s Spider-Man Includes Clever Family Guy Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-man is overflowing with easter eggs. No, literally. Virtually every square inch of the game features some type of easter egg. Or in other words, if you can think of an easter egg that should be in the game, it’s in there.

That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that there is even a clever little Family Guy easter egg in the game, that most will probably never see, or if they do see it, won’t get.

As you may know, one of hotbeds for easter eggs is the in-game social feed where in, Twitter-like fashion, NPCs post different messages. And one of these messages is a callback to a certain Family Guy episode.

The message in question specifically uses #everybodyDOESgetone. Now, if you’re a Family Guy aficionado, you will know that is a reference to multiple different “everybody gets one” Spider-Man save scenes from the show.

As you mentioned above, this is a pretty small easter egg that is very easy to miss, which most will, but goes to show just how much Insomniac Games loves adding easter eggs to their games. I’m sure we will be discovering news ones even months from now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available, exclusively, for the PlayStation 4. For more news and media on the game, click here. If it’s more information about what the game is about you’re after, then here’s an official overview:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

Source: Reddit