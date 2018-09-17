‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Has A Seinfeld Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-Man has every easter egg ever imaginable. Thus, it should be no surprise that it even has a Seinfeld easter egg, because, of course it would.

However, unlike some easter eggs, this one in particular is quite easy to miss, and unless you’re looking for it you virtually have no chance of recognizing it, even if you’re a hardcore fan of the iconic show.

That said, it is one of Creative Director Bryan Intihar’s favorite references in the game, and came up during a conversation with Kinda Funny Games.

According to Intihar, the easter egg is located during the part of the game when (very minor story spoiler) Peter Parker gets evicted and he’s chasing down his stuff.

You can watch Intihar explain/reveal the easter egg in the video below (timestapped to bring you to the exact moment):

As mentioned above, Marvel’s Spider-Man is brimming with easter eggs and references, so much so that it would be impossible to recognize and discover each and every one on your own.

According to Intihar, they had a few staff members who dedicated themselves to easter eggs, and apparently it was quite the undertaking with all the legal work involved. But they did it, and I think many fans are happy they did. Easter eggs aren’t game-changing, but they can go a long way with more hardcore fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official overview from Sony:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.