Insomniac Games Was Originally Worried ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Wasn’t Funny Enough

Between Spider-Cop and some scenes with Mary Jane and Miles Morales, PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man has quite a few comical moments.

That said, originally, Insomniac Games was worried the game was actually not funny enough.

Speaking at a DICE panel this week, Creative Director on the project, Bryan Intihar noted how he believes humor is fundamental to the character of Spider-Man, and so naturally there was a bit of pressure to make sure the writing had the right amount of quips and amusing moments.

“When the story was still not totally there, I think there were concerns about ‘was the story gonna be funny enough?,’” said Intihar. “And do we have to add more humor? We knew more was coming, it just wasn’t in the game yet, and I said ‘no, we’re gonna be totally fine’.”

Intihar continued:

“We had the story we wanted, then some things weren’t there, but we actually went back and did some reshoots, and we actually found moments that were already in the game where we could literally just add a 15 second sequence to the end of a certain scene, or something at the beginning… that helped at the end of the day.”

Humor in games is tough. And thus it’s rare a game will make me audibly laugh, but Marvel’s Spider-Man managed to do it a few times, and when it didn’t, I was at the very least sitting there with a huge grin on my face. Not only did Insomniac Games inject just enough humor into the game, but the writing around the more comical moments was spot-on.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PS4. For more on one of the best games of 2018, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title and all things Spidey by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to also take a gander at our official review to learn about the other things the game did right. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

