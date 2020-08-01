Marvel's Spider-Man Players Celebrate PS4 Game for Spider-Man Day

It’s a good day to be a Spider-Man fan since it’s Spider-Man Day which means people everywhere online are sharing their favorite moments and stories from Spider-Man’s past. If you played through Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4, you’re able to join in the conversation by applauding what many players considered to be one of the best representations of the web-slinger we’ve seen across a number of mediums. From touching moments from the game to their favorite wallpapers and costumes captured with the game’s photo mode, players have been sharing on Saturday their favorite memories from the PlayStation 4 game.

There’s no shortage of Spider-Man comics, movies, and other products to talk about during Spider-Man Day, but if you browse through any of the conversations on social media, you’ll find a fair bit of discussion about the Spider-Man game. Couple the original story with a new version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man as well as a ton of suits to choose from and you’ve got plenty to talk about. Some DLC released for the game after its launch also continued the story and expanded on different characters’ personalities and relationships.

Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t even the only game planned in the franchise either. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching for the PlayStation 5 some time during Holiday 2020, and it may even contain a remaster of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game if rumors are to be believed.

That game will come later, but as for today, you can check out some of the fanfare around Marvel’s Spider-Man for Spider-Man Day by seeing some of the best conversations around the game below.