Marvel's Spider-Man Players Celebrate PS4 Game for Spider-Man Day
It’s a good day to be a Spider-Man fan since it’s Spider-Man Day which means people everywhere online are sharing their favorite moments and stories from Spider-Man’s past. If you played through Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4, you’re able to join in the conversation by applauding what many players considered to be one of the best representations of the web-slinger we’ve seen across a number of mediums. From touching moments from the game to their favorite wallpapers and costumes captured with the game’s photo mode, players have been sharing on Saturday their favorite memories from the PlayStation 4 game.
There’s no shortage of Spider-Man comics, movies, and other products to talk about during Spider-Man Day, but if you browse through any of the conversations on social media, you’ll find a fair bit of discussion about the Spider-Man game. Couple the original story with a new version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man as well as a ton of suits to choose from and you’ve got plenty to talk about. Some DLC released for the game after its launch also continued the story and expanded on different characters’ personalities and relationships.
Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t even the only game planned in the franchise either. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching for the PlayStation 5 some time during Holiday 2020, and it may even contain a remaster of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game if rumors are to be believed.
That game will come later, but as for today, you can check out some of the fanfare around Marvel’s Spider-Man for Spider-Man Day by seeing some of the best conversations around the game below.
Happy Spider-Man Day!
Happy #SpiderManDay to the web-slinging wonder who never gives up, always gets up & inspires us all to use our powers responsibly! Thank you to everyone who loves #SpiderMan & has shared our story in every amazing incarnation throughout the Spider-Verse!#BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/LnO8sZkqRY— Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) August 1, 2020
Looking Back on the Game
Happy #SpiderManDay everyone!! I honestly still can't believe that #SpiderManPS4 was my first shipped game. Getting to contribute to the world of this character is a dream come true and I'm so glad everyone gets to celebrate with us pic.twitter.com/5wrGjIwndA— Charlie Carucci 🕸 (@charliecarucci) August 1, 2020
The Best Adaptation
The best adaptation is the game #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/ct9zGYOEYt— Chacho (@chacho176) August 1, 2020
Looking Forward to the Future
Happy #SpiderManDay! Happy to say that I was finally able to play this amazing game earlier this year and looking forward to the next chapter later this year! pic.twitter.com/SFdL1F96eZ— ㅤ (@subZZro) August 1, 2020
Ready to Do It All Again
Thank you @insomniacgames for one of the best games of all time :)
You brought a suit from my favorite movie of all time into the game, made a world with believable characters that felt real and now we're gonna do it all over again on the PS5 :)#SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/nPtQr9pZzB— Kidder (@KidderDudder) August 1, 2020
Some Spidey Screenshots
Happy #SpiderManDay. Here are some old screenshots I have from #SpiderManPS4 by @insomniacgames, probably one of my favourite games to come from the Ps4 generation. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/dCIRhFvUnh— BiccyYT (@Biccy22) August 1, 2020
Impactful Story
the way the game made me cry more than any of the live action films... yeah #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/srAob3SF21— arianne ⎊ (@buriedmysoul) August 1, 2020
Excited for Miles Morales?
Its #SpiderManDay!
Shoot those webs if your excited for Spiderman: Miles Morales game for Playstation 5. pic.twitter.com/LLQjwtmeim— Acing Entertainment #AssassinsCreedValhalla (@U_S_Ace) August 1, 2020
Favorite Wallpapers
Happy #SpiderManDay! To celebrate, here's some of my favorite wallpapers from the PS4 game. pic.twitter.com/mjtjFp0OKj— ArachnoVolt (A-rack-no-Volt) (@ArachnoVolt) August 1, 2020
