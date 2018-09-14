‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Hides the Best ‘Green Goblin’ Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 continues to enrapture fans of both the films and comics alike. With so many easter eggs to uncover, there is more than enough to keep players engaged. But there’s one easter egg that is so easy to miss, you probably didn’t think twice about it and it has to do with one of our favourite baddies of the Spidey-verse: Green Goblin.

Below contains spoilers for the game, you have been warned:

One of the missions that players will take on in the game is through Norman’s Penthouse. There is so much to explore and definitely the obvious Green Goblin nods. But what many, including myself, missed is a doctor’s note that looks like any other but it’s what’s on that receipt that will thrill classic comic lovers.

At the top right of the record you’ll see Patient: Harold Osborn with a Lab ID and regular ID number attached. With the “TAS-M” at the top, it’s code for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘ with issue one and the release date of the first time we ever saw Harry Obsorne in the comics.

The second set of numbers is referencing the very first appearance of Harry Osborn as Green Goblin in the comics back in 1974 so essentially, this medical record is a nod to the first time we meet Osborn himself and the first time we meet Osborn the villain. This is one of the many ways that the team over at Insomniac Games paid their respects to the origins of Spider-Man and one of the many, many reasons why so many are praising this game.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”