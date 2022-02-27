Marvel’s Spider-Man Player Discovers New Way to Destroy Taskmaster

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been out on PS4 for well over three years, and it’s since come to PS5 as well. Usually, a single-player game after a few years is a dead zone, especially if that game is linear, not overly long, and not very replayable. Yet, many continue to play Marvel’s Spider-Man ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release next year. To this end, one player has discovered a new way to absolutely obliterate Taskmaster.

Taskmaster is in Marvel’s Spider-Man and players can fight him in one of the game’s more challenging boss fights. That said, if you’re adept enough and have access to the Blitz superpower, you can absolutely steamroll the villain, as Reddit user Goodnesswhy3 demonstrates below:

It remains to be seen if Taskmaster will be in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The only villains we know about are Venom and Kraven. That said, after appearing in the first game and after appearing in Marvel’s Avengers as well, we wouldn’t be overly surprised if the character isn’t in the sequel, even if the game leaves open this opportunity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game following other PlayStation exclusives to PC, and at this point, we don’t anticipate this changing. For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

Do you think Taskmaster will show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?