Some Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered PS5 Content Is Coming to PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s PlayStation 5 remaster is bringing the game to the next generation with a lot of notable enhancements like faster load times, better graphics, and much more. Those features are locked to the PlayStation 5 console within the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition package though, so those not planning on upgrading to the next PlayStation won’t be able to benefit from them. PlayStation 4 users aren’t totally being left behind though since some of the content previously thought to only be in the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man will also come to the PlayStation 4.

Late last month, Insomniac Games announced three new Spidey suits would be a part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered package on the PlayStation 5. One of those is The Amazing Suit sported by the version of Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield while the other two remain a mystery.

Those suits were only confirmed for the PlayStation 5 until Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson delivered some good news for Marvel’s Spider-Man owners who will continue to play on the PlayStation 4. In a reply to a user on Twitter who asked about the suits and whether they’d be exclusive to the remaster or not, Stevenson tracked down an answer and replied to say that the suits would also be available on the Playstation 4 version of the game as well.

i love you're guys unique marketing 👍keep up the great work! also if you don't mind asking: is the 3 new suits exclusive to spiderman remaster or will also be available on ps4? pic.twitter.com/nffKr6r2Bx — mr sandman (@postiveVibes_1) October 21, 2020

I spent a bunch of time chasing this for you and I’m pleased to say they will come to PS4. Exact timing TBD — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 21, 2020

The timing of the suits’ release in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 hasn’t been determined yet, but players can rest assured knowing they’ll get the suits as well.

Those three suits will be just one trio among many other cosmetics added to the game since it released in 2018. From what we’ve seen of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it looks like that game will have quite a few suits for Miles to wear as well. Yet another new suit in the next-gen Spider-man game was revealed just today when Insomniac Games showed off the Crimson Cowl suit that we’ll see Miles wear at some point.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered releases on November 12th as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition package.