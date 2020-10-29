Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Has New Trophies and a Separate Platinum

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man players who beat the game inside and out on the PlayStation 4 had to pull off all kinds of stunts and amass tons of collectibles and upgrades to unlock the game’s trophies and ultimately its lofty Platinum trophy. When the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered game releases for the PlayStation 5 as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition package, players will once again have the chance to hunt for not just the same trophies but new ones. Developer Insomniac Games confirmed recently that the remastered version of the Spider-Man game would have new trophies for players to hunt for including a new Platinum.

Those keeping an eye on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales news likely saw some trophy reveals not long ago. Insomniac Games shared more than a few trophies from the new Spider-Man game as well as the conditions for unlocking those trophies while adding that there will be more to obtain in the new game.

Yes! There's also several all-new new trophies! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

However, it was also mentioned that there would be more games for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered players to unlock as well. In the reply seen above given to a user who asked about the remastered game’s trophies, Insomniac Games replied to confirm that the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered game will indeed have new trophies for players to obtain. Answering in the affirmative to the fan’s original question, the developer also confirmed that there would be a separate Platinum trophy from the PlayStation 4 version.

We haven’t yet seen what that Platinum is, but given how those rare trophies usually work, it’s probably going to be another “collect all other trophies” deal. This means that you’ll have to complete whatever trophies that we already saw in the Marvel’s Spider-Man game on the PlayStation in addition to the new trophies being added in the remastered version. Unlike the preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we haven’t yet seen what these new trophies will look like.

Those semi-shared trophies aren’t the only connection the remastered game will have to the original on the PlayStation 4. Insomniac Games announced not long ago that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered would be getting some new suits, but it was later confirmed that those are also coming to the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man as well, so if you’re not upgrading to the next generation just yet, you can still expect to get some extra content.