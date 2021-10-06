Sony Celebrates Miles Morales With Game and Movie Creators

Miles Morales has now been around for a decade, and in celebration of the character’s 10th anniversary, Sony has released a trio of new videos featuring interviews with several creators responsible for the current direction of the character. These creators have been involved with the comics, the films, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The videos feature Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the writers/producers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the film’s director, Peter Ramsey. Brian Horton and James Hamm are the creative director and senior animator, respectively, for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Finally, Saladin Ahmed is the current writer on the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comics.

The first of these videos can be found embedded below, and the rest can be checked out at this link.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s interesting to see these creators talk about the impact of Miles Morales! While the character has only been around for a relatively short period of time in the grand scheme of things, Miles has unquestionably become one of the most important figures in the Spider-Man mythos, and in the Marvel Universe in general. In the video above, Phil Lord mentions how Miles feels “contemporary” while also maintaining the heart of what Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first created with Spider-Man.

Interestingly enough, one thing that both the game and movie teams agreed on was that they worked to convey the character’s cultural background through the use of food. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the character’s Puerto Rican heritage is on display, notably in the scene where he has dinner with his mother, Ganke, and Phin. According to Ham, a lot of research was done on the specific dishes that would be eaten. Ramsey agreed, saying that this was something they did on Into the Spider-Verse, specifically the scene in which Miles is tasting Rio’s dinner early in the film.

Having all of these talents together discussing Miles is a real treat, and a must-watch for fans of the character! With so many caring creators working on Miles, it seems that the future for Spider-Man is a bright one.

