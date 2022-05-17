Mass Effect 4 Speculation Erupts Following Potential Tease

✖

The Mass Effect 4 speculation is back, courtesy of Mark Meer, the voice actor behind the male version of Commander Shepard. Last week, BioWare seemingly leaked some major details about the next Mass Effect game, including word that the Destroy ending from Mass Effect 3 was canon and that Shepard was seemingly alive. It has since attempted to walk back the leak, but many fans aren't buying into the reasons provided. Whatever the case, it's been a busy couple of weeks for Mass Effect fans, and it's not over yet.

Over on his personal Instagram page, Mark Meer shared some fan art from the original Mass Effect trilogy to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which happened to come right on the back of everything above. Now, on the surface level, this is harmless community interaction, but the timing is interesting. What's even more interesting though is the content of the fan art, which shows both versions of Commander Shepard with the following caption: "We're not really the 'retiring' kind."

Sharing this amidst everything going on has some fans double-taking and wondering if this is a clever and subtle nod and wink at Commander Shepard's return.

For now, all we have is this post and the speculation it has created. In other words, there's nothing concrete. That said, and as always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, whether through follow-up or comment or anything else noteworthy and interesting.

The next Mass Effect game currently doesn't have a release date or even a release window. And there's no word of platforms, though the expectation is it's a PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. With BioWare still primarily focused on the next Dragon Age game from a marketing perspective, it may be a while before we get any of this salient information about the next Mass Effect game, which only recently left pre-production.

H/T, MrHulthen.