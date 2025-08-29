Mass Effect 5 Fans Divided Over Shepard Returning

It has been five years since BioWare and EA announced a new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5 by the Internet, though some call it Mass Effect 4, ignoring the existence of Mass Effect: Andromeda. Since the announcement of the next installment in the sci-fi RPG series, a Mass Effect TV show has been announced by Amazon, but there has been next to nothing on the new game beyond one single teaser trailer on N7 Day in 2023. That said, with the BioWare game supposedly not releasing until 2029, perhaps this should not come as a surprise.

What will come as a surprise when it is revealed is whether Commander Shepard, the protagonist of the series — minus Mass Effect: Andromeda — is going to reprise the role of hero or even be in the game at all. Naturally, many fan theories suggest Shepard will be in the next game. In fact, this has probably been the biggest talking point since the game’s reveal, and it remains the biggest talking point. Of course, many Mass Effect fans want to see the character back, even if it means that an ending of Mass Effect 3 has to be clearly and definitively canonized. However, there are plenty of fans who do not want this for various reasons.

Geth Theory Ignites Debate Again

For a while, there’s been a theory going around that in Mass Effect 5 there is going to be a resurrected or rebuilt Commander Shepard, similar to what happened in Mass Effect 2 when he was brought back by Cerberus. Expect this time it will be done by the Geth, who BioWare has confirmed are back, and who are expected to be a substantial part of the new game. Whether there is any truth to this theory, only time will tell, but it has Mass Effect fans arguing about whether or not Commander Shepard should return at all.

“The theory that Shepard is resurrected/rebuilt by the Geth in ME5 is pretty cool, not going to lie,” writes YouTuber MrHulthen over on X. “I also find the idea of Shepard getting rebuilt again pretty hilarious and could be used to great effect for the sake of the funnies.”

Chiming in, fellow YouTuber Legacy Killa HD agreed with the sentiment: “I’m one of the few in the camp of wanting to see Shepard back and absolutely would love it if this turned out to be the case. I also just don’t know if BioWare could create a compelling new lead that packs the emotional weight Sheps has. Like imagine exploring far into the future when most of your loved ones are long gone, and the few that remain have spent centuries without you. Seems like a really solid narrative to explore.”

Of course, there are plenty who agree with the pair of YouTubers, both in the replies on X and in general. However, not everyone wants to see Commander Shepard return, whether it is as a meat puppet for the Geth or not.

“I like Shepard, but I do truly hope they stay dead this time,” adds one Mass Effect fan. “Andromeda was proof enough that a non-Shep character can fit in the universe really well.”

What Will BioWare Do?

Unfortunately for BioWare, there is no option to make everyone happy. Even if BioWare brings back Shepard, and everyone is on board with this, the execution of doing this is probably going to divide fans. The first-ever trailer for the game, the reveal trailer, did seemingly tease the return of Shepard. And while one fan above enjoyed the new protagonist in Mass Effect: Andromeda, most did not. The safe thing would be to bring back Shepard, but beyond the Mass Effect trilogy, BioWare has shown a lack of interest in recurring protagonists, as evident by the entire Dragon Age series and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you want to see Commander Shepard return in Mass Effect 5 as the protagonist?