BioWare Director Teases “the Future of Mass Effect”

BioWare director Michael Gamble has teased “the future of Mass Effect,” a nebulous and unremarkable tease at face value — even with context — but one with some interesting implications. Taking to social media platform X, BioWare director and executive producer Michael Gamble shared a job listing for a Senior Technical Artist to work on “building the future of Mass Effect.” The phrase itself is interesting, but what is perhaps more interesting is the fact that BioWare is currently only hiring for one position. It currently does not have any other job listings, at least not on the EA website. This is a positive sign.

For one, it’s never a good sign when a studio is trying to fill in many positions during development, especially key positions. Senior Technical Artist is an important position, but by itself it is not that notable and it is not a leadership position. This seems to confirm that the team is fully staffed and that development is going well. If it wasn’t, there would probably be more turnover and more holes.

Now, the industry isn’t exactly in a hiring spree. In fact, it’s rapidly shrinking, but larger AAA studios of pedigree like BioWare are still hiring plenty, so the lack of openings can’t simply be written off by this.

The other interesting part of this tease is the wording itself. The future? Now, one release, the next release, is technically the future. And even more than this, the phrasing is probably inconsequential jargon. However, it could also be indicative of larger plans that go beyond just a single release, and with Dragon Age presumably on ice for the foreseeable future, if not forever, following the flop of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is it possible BioWare is working through some big plans for Mass Effect?

Is all of this much to do about nothing? Probably. However, breadcrumbs and speculation is all Mass Effect fans have at the moment, and is better than the alternative: absolutely nothing.

