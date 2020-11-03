Mass Effect Cast to Reunite for N7 Day Event

✖

A bunch of the voice actors for the original Mass Effect trilogy are set to take part in a very special N7 Day event/panel on... well, November 7th. That includes Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale, the voices of Shepard, in addition to a whole bunch of others like Ali Hillis (Liara), Keythe Farley (Thane), Steve Blum (Grunt), and more. While BioWare itself hasn't said anything particular about it just yet, could this be where the long-rumored, oft-reported Mass Effect trilogy remaster gets announced?

If you are somehow not already aware, one of the most poorly kept secrets in video games right now is the existence of a remastered Mass Effect trilogy. It would appear to be named Mass Effect Legendary Collection, but until BioWare and EA officially announce it, there's no telling what the final product will be known as. N7 Day (November 7th) has been used by the companies as a way to celebrate all things Mass Effect for some time now, so it's as good a day as any to announce such a project.

The N7 Day panel/event with the voice cast is set to take place on November 7th at 2PM ET/11AM PT. The most recent Mass Effect, Mass Effect: Andromeda, released in early 2017 to a mixed reception. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mass Effect franchise right here.

