Mass Effect Legendary Collection Leaked

✖

Mass Effect Legendary Collection has leaked, again. We've been hearing reports and seeing leaks of a remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy for months, and now all of this has more or less been confirmed, courtesy of The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, which rates games for release in South Korea, and recently Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Unfortunately, the rating doesn't disclose platforms, but the remaster is presumably in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

It's worth noting that The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea isn't a hard confirmation of the remaster's existence, but it's as close as you're going to get to a confirmation. Games aren't just randomly rated to release. It just so happens to be that games are often submitted for rating in South Korea before other regions.

As for BioWare and EA, they have not provided any type of comment or statement on the leak, and it's unlikely either will. Not only do both have a "no comment" policy when it comes to this kinda stuff, but neither have commented on any of the leaks and reports surrounding the game so far. And it's hard to imagine that changing now.

As mentioned, this isn't the first time we've heard about Mass Effect Legendary Collection, which will reportedly be a remastered bundle that includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all of the DLC for all three games.

Obviously, the one glaring omission here is Mass Effect Andromeda, which may be because it doesn't need a remaster, or because it's not a part of the trilogy. And of course, it's also possible it's because BioWare and EA want to move on from the game that wasn't received nearly as well as other installments.

Initially, the reports indicated the remastered trilogy would be revealed this month and release this month, however, recently word is that these dates have been moved to give the package more polish time. As a result, it looks like we will need to wait until 2021 to get our hands on the trio of last-gen classics.