Mass Effect Deleted Post Creates Speculation Ahead of N7 Day

N7 Day is next week, and ahead of it, there is speculation about the next Mass Effect game, tentatively called Mass Effect 5 by some. BioWare has done next to nothing to temper expectations for N7 Day, which in turn suggests it may have something for fans, unlike last year. After flopping last year with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, though, you wouldn’t blame BioWare for trying to create more distance before it resurfaces. At the same time, the best way to move beyond Dragon Age: The Veilguard is to get people excited about Mass Effect. This is, of course, easier said than done.

Whatever BioWare is or isn’t planning, Executive Producer Michael Gamble caught the attention of Mass Effect fans ahead of the celebration day. Recently, using X, Jennifer Hale posted from MCM Comic Con, posing with Mark Meer. The former plays the female version of Commander Shepard while the latter plays the male version. Quote-tweeting the post, Gamble posted a salute emoji. Naturally, some Mass Effect fans took this as a tease and not-so-subtle nod that the two are returning for the new Mass Effect game.

Deleted Post

Once this speculation started to bubble, Gamble deleted the post, noting that “folks are reading into things too much.” Of course, the problem with this is that it almost implies the opposite of the speculation: that they aren’t in the game. And this would line up with a recent update from the aforementioned Hale, who claimed she has not been contacted by BioWare to work on the new Mass Effect.

So, what does this tell us? Nothing, really. It does give the impression that Gamble doesn’t want to perhaps build anticipation that is not going to be delivered on, aka Commander Shepard is not in the next Mass Effect, not as a main character at least. This is still just speculation, though, which is what Gamble was trying to avoid. Where some Mass Effect fans took the original post as a tease that Commander Shepard is returning, there are replies that confirm deleting the post now has some convinced the previous protagonist is not returning at all.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take all speculation with a grain of salt. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Do you think Commander Shepard is going to return in Mass Effect?