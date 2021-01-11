Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Release Date Seemingly Revealed

✖

The release date for the forthcoming remastered edition of the Mass Effect trilogy seems to have now leaked. After a broad Spring 2021 was given alongside the reveal of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition last year, a handful of new retailers have now given the game an official launch date that looks to be accurate.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is said to be released on March 12, 2021. This date has been attached to the game across two retailers in Shopitree and GSShop, both of which feature this same date. While it’s usually hit or miss when retail stores leak release dates, the fact that this day lines up across different storefronts makes it seem quite likely to be accurate.

(Leaked) Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on March 12th 👀 Source 1:https://t.co/mRtsfo4DlG Source 2:https://t.co/JeW4d8pF8j pic.twitter.com/mfpnl5Bsqq — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) January 11, 2021

And if you needed even more proof that this information should be true, well, Eurogamer has gone on to verify that the date should be spot-on. According to the publication’s latest report, March 12 should be the official launch date of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition as long as the game isn’t delayed internally any longer. Given how developers around the globe have been stretched a bit thinner than normal over the past year due to COVID-19, however, there is always a chance that another delay could occur.

If this day does end up being official though, then we should likely hear something from Electronic Arts or BioWare quite soon. Given that March is only two months away, you would imagine that more information and gameplay` showing off Legendary Edition in action will begin to arrive in the near future alongside the formal release announcement.

For now, all we know for certain is that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Next-gen iterations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will also be rolling out further down the road.

Do you think that this leaked release date for the remastered trilogy will prove to be accurate? Be sure to give me your thoughts in the comments down below or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more about Mass Effect.