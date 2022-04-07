Max Payne Fans Want His Iconic Face in the Remakes

Fans have already begun requesting specific things for the upcoming Max Payne remakes. Max Payne is one of the most iconic gaming franchises thanks to its very distinct style, influential gameplay, and storytelling. The series began in the early 2000s and set the stage for what modern third-person shooters would become by mixing high-quality writing with gripping gameplay. In the mid 2000s, creator Remedy Entertainment was no longer involved in the development of the franchise and Rockstar Games helmed the third entry themselves. Although Max Payne 3 was largely a well-received shooter and has become a bit of a cult classic in the years since its release, the series has laid dormant for a decade.

Now, just a month ahead of the ten year anniversary of the third game, Remedy and Rockstar Games have announced they will be remaking the first two Max Payne games. Rockstar will be funding the project and Remedy will be developing it in-house for current-gen consoles and PC. With that said, fans are hoping the new modernization of the games will still keep the iconic face of Max Payne. Writer Sam Lake was used as the face of the hard boiled cop, but he had a very goofy, corny look that has been burnt into the minds of gamers ever since. Max Payne 3 leaned away from this look and made him look a bit more like actor James McCaffery, offering a realistic imagining of the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a bit hard to imagine Max Payne keeping the face of Sam Lake in the 2020s with all of the fancy graphics, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Remedy includes some sort of bonus setting that can toggle it. Given these remakes are meant to be akin to current AAA releases and also likely introduce it to a new audience, it’s unlikely that the old-school Max Payne face will be the default, but it remains to be seen.

Do you want to see the iconic Max Payne face used in the remakes? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can see some of the requests for the classic Max Payne face below.

No Boring Faces

https://twitter.com/crapstacular/status/1511943721268350979

Somethings Must Remain the Same

https://twitter.com/georjeez/status/1512068295356153870

Ray-Traced Nostalgia

https://twitter.com/Icekong5/status/1511819449426317314

You Can’t Remake Perfection

https://twitter.com/Gunboken/status/1511810864839634946

Last of Us Creator Neil Druckmann Calls For Sam Lake’s Face

https://twitter.com/Neil_Druckmann/status/1511840906843807745

The Look of Constipation