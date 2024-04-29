Max Payne Remakes Are Finally Entering Full Development at Remedy

Developer Remedy Entertainment has announced that it's finally embarking upon full production for its forthcoming remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2. Over two years ago in April 2022, Remedy revealed that it had partnered with Rockstar Games to remake the first two entries in the iconic Max Payne series. Since that time, the studio has continued to work on the projects, but only in the pre-production phase. Now, this portion of development is coming to an end as Remedy is ramping up to dedicate even more resources to the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake soon.

In a new document outlining Remedy's recent financials to investors, the company provided new updates on all of the projects that it currently has in the works. Along with sharing new info on Control 2 and the Control multiplayer spin-off, Remedy said that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake is now commanding more of the studio's finances as production is about to begin. Specifically, Remedy outlined that these Max Payne remakes will start proper development before the second quarter of 2024 wraps up. This means that by the end of June, the games will have entered production.

Given that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake is only just now entering this phase, it suggests that this game is still quite far off from its release. Currently, Remedy and Rockstar Games haven't provided a broad release window for the remakes, nor have they committed to specific platforms in which they'll release. As a result, we'll likely have to wait many more months, or even years, before finally seeing these new remakes in action.

In the near term, Remedy continues to also work on Alan Wake 2, which the studio released in the final months of 2023 to great acclaim. Along with continuing to update AW2, two expansions for the survival-horror title are in the works. The first, titled Night Springs, is set to launch at some point this spring, which suggests that its arrival could be imminent. The second expansion is then dubbed The Lake House and is set to be released at some point later in 2024.