Rumor: MediEvil Remastered Could Include MediEvil 2

Last year’s keynote during the PlayStation Experience event wasn’t as jam-packed as the one that came in 2016 (when stuff like The Last of Us Part II and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite were announced), but we did get one little gem at the end of the presentation – the confirmation of a remastered MediEvil game.

In case you might have missed it, MediEvil was a classic game for the PlayStation where you played an undead knight, venturing through a fantastic nightmare-based world, trying to keep the pace. It’s been a cult hit for years, but we haven’t seen too much of it in the current gaming climate. That’ll change when MediEvil Remastered eventually releases for the PlayStation 4.

And a new source indicates that it’s not too far off. A Twitter account by the name of Resurrect Fortesque has found out that, according to a Wal-Mart representative, pre-orders for the forthcoming game will begin in two weeks. That leaves them pondering if we could, in fact, see a first bit of footage from the game at PAX East in Boston in just a few days. You can see their original tweet and conversation below.

Now, there’s also an interesting part of the convo in which the user asks the Wal-Mart rep about the possibility of MediEvil 2, the game’s follow-up on PlayStation, being part of the package as well. And there appears to be confirmation of that as well, as you can see below.

Now, a MediEvil Remastered package that contains both games being redone on PlayStation 4 is a fantastic idea, as it would enable players to experience the full saga (well, thus far) in one shot, looking better than it ever has.

But, keep in mind that this hasn’t been confirmed by Sony yet. This info comes from Wal-Mart, and that’s by no means official, so take it with a very light grain of salt at the moment. Still, it’s wishful thinking – and a good idea to throw the publisher’s way. C’mon, give us the full Fortesque saga!

We’ll have more information on MediEvil Remastered‘s release as soon as it becomes available, but the game should arrive sometime this year (Halloween, perhaps?) on PlayStation 4.